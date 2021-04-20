JKBOSE Class 11 Result: Step-by-step Guide To Check Results With Direct Link

The results for the Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Education (JKBOSE) Class 11 examination held in the year 2020 have been declared. The JKBOSE has declared the results of the Class 11 examination online on its official website. We have prepared a step-by-step guide for the students on how to check out their JKBOSE Result for Class 11 from the official website.

How to Check JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2020?

Students who have appeared for the JKBOSE 2020 Kashmir Class 11 exam can visit the official website of the JKBOSE to check their examination results. The candidates who appeared for JKBOSE Class 11 exams can visit jkbose.ac.in/ in order to check their results online. Here's a detailed step-by-step guide on how to get your results from the JKBOSE website.

Step 1 - Visit the official website of JKBOSE ( https://jkbose.ac.in/) and navigate to the Class 11 Results sections, which is available on the front page itself. Click on the link that says 'Result of Higher Secondary Part One (11th Class)'

Step 2 - Alternatively, you can directly visit the Class 11 result page with the result link given here - Class 11 Result.

Step 3 - On the Class 11 Results page, you will see the option to 'Search By Roll No'

Step 4 - Type in your roll number in the empty box given on the page and click on 'View Result'. Make sure you are typing in the accurate roll number.

Step 5 - As soon as you have entered your roll number and clicked on 'View Result', your Class 11 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6 - You can download the results on your computer in the form of a PDF for reference. Just open the print option and choose the option of 'Print as PDF'.

Step 7 - It is also advisable to save the PDF of your results online on a Cloud service such as Google Drive in case you lose the downloaded copy.

JKBOSE Board Exams 2021

As COVID has been rapidly increasing across the country, the JKBOSE has decided to cancel the Class 10 Board exams. Class 12 exams have been postponed to an undecided future date. Stay tuned for more news on JKBOSE and other Board exams.

Image Source: JKBOSE Website