Last Updated:

JKBOSE Exams 2021: Jammu Kashmir Govt Cancels Class 10 Exams, Postpones Class 12 Exams

JKBOSE class 10 exams have been cancelled and class 12 exams are postponed mid-way due to COVID-19. Jammu Kashmir govt on Thursday announced the decision.

Written By
Nandini Verma
jkbose exams 2021

JKBOSE exams postponed (Image: PTI)


In view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Jammu Kashmir government has announced the postponement of class 12th exam and cancellation of class 10th exams 2021. The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) had started the class 10th exams on April 3 but the ongoing class 10th exams have been cancelled. Moreover, the JKBOSE class 12th exams that began on April 1 have been postponed for a month.

As per the official schedule of JKBOSE, the class 12th exams were to continue till April 29. JKBOSE class 10th exams were to conclude on April 24. However, the exams have been interrupted mid-way due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 1141 COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The  number of active cases has crossed 10K mark at 10040 and the death toll has reached 2046. 

"In view of rising cases of #COVID19, Class X ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to class XI will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment.  In case of ongoing XII exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month," the LG of Jammu-Kashmir tweeted on Thursday. 

 

CBSE Postpones, cancels exams 

Earlier on Wednesday, CBSE cancelled the class 10th exams and postponed the class 12th after a high-level meeting with PM
Modi, education minister and other officials. Union education minister then urged all the state boards to follow the decision in the interest of students' health and future. Till now, over eight states have cancelled or postponed their board exams. The state includes Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab etc. 
READ | CBSE Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: CISCE postpones ICSE, ISC exams till June
READ | Tamil Nadu class 10 board exams 2021 cancelled amid COVID-19 surge
READ | Board Exams 2021: Update on all the cancelled and postponed board exams
READ | Andhra Pradesh Board Exams 2021 to be held as per schedule, says Education Minister

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT