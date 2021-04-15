JKBOSE Exams 2021: Jammu Kashmir Govt Cancels Class 10 Exams, Postpones Class 12 Exams

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Jammu Kashmir government has announced the postponement of class 12th exam and cancellation of class 10th exams 2021. The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) had started the class 10th exams on April 3 but the ongoing class 10th exams have been cancelled. Moreover, the JKBOSE class 12th exams that began on April 1 have been postponed for a month.

As per the official schedule of JKBOSE, the class 12th exams were to continue till April 29. JKBOSE class 10th exams were to conclude on April 24. However, the exams have been interrupted mid-way due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 1141 COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has crossed 10K mark at 10040 and the death toll has reached 2046.

"In view of rising cases of #COVID19, Class X ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to class XI will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment. In case of ongoing XII exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month," the LG of Jammu-Kashmir tweeted on Thursday.

In case of ongoing XII exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month.@jkboseofficial @JKEduSchool — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 15, 2021

CBSE Postpones, cancels exams

Earlier on Wednesday, CBSE cancelled the class 10th exams and postponed the class 12th after a high-level meeting with PM

Modi, education minister and other officials. Union education minister then urged all the state boards to follow the decision in the interest of students' health and future. Till now, over eight states have cancelled or postponed their board exams. The state includes Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab etc.