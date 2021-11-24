JKBOSE Releases Winter Zone Jammu Division Class 11 Exam Time Table, See Direct Link

Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education, also known as JKBOSE, has released the schedule for higher secondary examination part-I exam for annual regular session 2020-21. It has been released for Winter Zone/Jammu Division. The schedule which has been released reads that the exam will begin on December 11 and will continue till January 1, 2022. The first paper for which class 11 candidates will have to appear is of General English. The date sheet can be checked on the official website of the JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

“The examinees are advised to adhere the instructions strictly given on the back side of the admit cards and bring the same (Admit card) on all days of examination for verification”, reads the official notification of JKBOSE date sheet.

Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, students will have to follow the COVID guidelines at centre. "The examinees are advised to wear the face mask and adhere to social distancing norms," the notifications adds. The JKBOSE winter zone Jammu division class 11 timetable is for all the faculty including science, commerce, home science, and arts. Here is the direct link to view time table.

JKBOSE 11th time table: Steps to check

Candiadtes should go to https://jkbose.nic.in/

Then candidates should go to the latest updates section and click on the link which reads, “Date Sheet Class 11 Annual Regular Session 2020-21, WZ, Jammu Division”

The result pdf will be displayed on the screen, candidates should view the same

Instructions to be followed