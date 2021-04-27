JKBOSE Result 2020: Class 10, 11 & 12 Results Declared For Kargil Division; See Link Here

The results for the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Education (JKBOSE) Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 examination held in the year 2020 have been declared. The JKBOSE has declared the results of the Class 11 examination online on its official website. Here's a step-by-step guide for students on how to check out their JKBOSE 11th Result 2020 from the website. Read on to know how to check JKBOSE Result 2020.

JKBOSE Kargil Division Result 2020

Students who have appeared for the JKBOSE 2020 Kargil division exam can visit the official website of the JKBOSE to check their examination results. The candidates who appeared for JKBOSE Class 10, Class 11, Class 12 exams can visit jkbose.ac.in/ in order to check their results online. Here's a detailed step-by-step guide on how to get your results from the JKBOSE website.

Step 1 - Visit the official website of JKBOSE (https://jkbose.ac.in/) and navigate to the Class 10/ Class 11/ Class 12 Results sections, which is available on the front page itself.

Step 2 - On the main page itself, you will find links for - JKBOSE Class 10 Result, JKBOSE Class 11 Result and JKBOSE Class 12 Result. Click on the link relevant to your result.

Step 3 - On your respective class Results page, you will see the option to 'Search By Roll No'

Step 4 - Type in your roll number in the empty box given on the page and click on 'View Result'. Make sure you are typing in the accurate roll number.

Step 5 - As soon as you have entered your roll number and clicked on 'View Result', your respective result will appear on the screen.

Step 6 - You can download the results on your computer in the form of a PDF for reference. Just open the print option and choose the option of 'Print as PDF'.

Step 7 - It is also advisable to save the PDF of your results online on a Cloud service such as Google Drive in case you lose the downloaded copy.

The JKBOSE Result 2020 will include the following details on the result PDF: Name and roll number of the student, name of the examinations, marks secured in each examination and the final result of students indicating if they passed the exam or not. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming examination results and news on entrance exams.

Image Source: JKBOSE Website