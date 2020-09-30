JKBOSE Revaluation Result 2020: 12th Revaluation Result Declared On Jkbose.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education has recently released the JHBOSE 12th revaluation result in 2020. The result has been made available on its official website jkbose.ac.in. Hence, all the students in the Jammu region who have applied for re-evaluation of their class 12 exam papers can now head to the website. The JKBOSE 12th result has been uploaded in form of a PDF. Read on to know more.

Read | NASA launched Discovery into orbit on this day in 1988; all about the manned space shuttle

JKBOSE Revaluation Result 2020: Updates

Students need to secure passing marks to be considered as qualified in the JKBOSE Class 12 exam. The minimum marks criteria have to be fulfilled for all the papers in the course. A revaluation is an option for students who were dissatisfied with the marks they had obtained when JKBOSE 12th result was initially announced on June 28.

Read | NASA targets Halloween for next manned SpaceX mission to deconflict Soyuz arrival

A report on the board’s official website suggests that a total of 3,646 students had applied for revaluation. This number is quite shocking given the fact that a total of 6,807 students had registered for the exam initially. Almost half of them found discrepancies in their results. Out of the total 6807 students, 3,873 boys and 2,934 girls were involved. At last 3,842 boys and 2,929 girls sat in the examination. All the students who qualify in the exam are eligible for pausing a higher-level course.

Read | President gives assent to Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill

How to check the JKBOSE revaluation result 2020?

Students must visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

On the website, they will be able to find an activated link 12th Summer Zone Revaluation Results

Click on the activated link JKBOSE 12th Bi-annual private Revaluation Result 2020

A new page will load which will ask the student for their roll number and name

Enter the credentials properly and click on submit

Check previous marks and updated marks in the respective rows of the new result

Read | Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor calls Khag BDC Chairman's killing 'an attempt to spread fear'

JKBOSE: What we know about the board

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also abbreviated as JK BOSE is the main board of school education the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The board's official website specifies that it is based in Jammu & Srinagar. It is an autonomous body under the administration of the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 10200 schools across the state are affiliated with the state. It employs more than 22,000 teachers. The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was formed through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975. Agha Ashraf Ali was its first chairman.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock