JKBOSE To Promote Class 11 Students Without Taking Exams, Check Details Here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Thursday, September 23 announced that it will promote class 11 students. This has been decided considering the COVID situation in the UT. The official notice which informs the same reads that the students will be promoted without conducting exams. Candidates can find the direct link of Jammu Kashmir board of education official notice in this article. In order to get detailed information, candidates may visit the official website for more details. The official website is jkbose.nic.in.

The official notice reads that these students will be promoted to class 12 on the basis of previous year's results. To be noted that the previous year results were declared during the COVID pandemic. This decision will directly benefit the students in context of the forthcoming Annual Regular Examinations in Kashmir division/winter zone areas of Jammu.

JKBOSE official notice on the same reads, "The candidates promoted shall be allowed to appear in the forthcoming Higher Secondary Part II (Class XII) Annual (Regular) Examination 2021 in Kashmir Division/Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division, subject to the condition that they are provisionally admitted in schools and have a minimum of 66% (online/offline) attendance during the current academic session 2020-21, to be verified by the concerned Heads of Schools/Institutions."

This permission has been given as a one time exemption only. The official notice reads, "The candidates promoted shall be allowed to appear in the forthcoming Higher Secondary Part-11 (Class XII) Annual (Regular) Examination 2021 subject to the condition that they are provisionally admitted in schools and have a minimum of 66% (online/offline) attendance during the current academic session 2020-21". Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official websites for being updated.