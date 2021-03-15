JKCET 2021: Application Begins Engineering CET 2021 On Jkbopee.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Exam has begun the application process for the Jammu and Kashmir common entrance test (CET) Engineering-2021 for admission to Bachelor of Engineering & Technology Courses in Government/Private Colleges of UT of J&K for the academic session 2021. Aspiring and eligible candidates can get the application form on jkbopee.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is April 6, 2021. Here are more details about the exam.

JKCET 2021 application details

Application fee: Rs 1200

Fees can be paid online through debit/credit card

Documents required for JKCET 2021 application

According to the JKCET notification, the interested candidates have to upload the following scanned original / self-attested certificates. The documents mentioned below are supposed to be submitted in PDF format with size from 100-200 KB along with the Application Form. See below.

Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh. However, in respect of Candidates of UT of Ladakh, the ST certificate issued by the Competent Authority of Ladakh shall be treated as Domicile Certificate.

Qualifying (10+2) marks certificate

Date of Birth Certificate

Reserved category certificate if any.

TFW certificate on the prescribed proforma. However, the notification also mentions that the afore-titled documents as required for submission of the application form shall be considered provisional.

How to apply for JKCET 2021?

Visit the official website, jkbopee.gov.in

On the homepage, you will find an activated like for the JKCET exam. Click on the JKCET examination link.

Enter your personal details and complete the registration process.

Them fill the application form and make the payment

Upload all the required documents

Click on the ‘submit button.

Eligibility for JKCET 2021