JKCET 2021 Applications Open Till April 30, See Details About The Exam & Eligibility Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Exam, JKBOPEE had earlier invited applications for the JKCET 2021 exam. The applications were invited online on the official website at jkbopee.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and fill in their JKCET 2021 application. A lot of people are curious to know about the JKCET 2021 application details and JKCET eligibility criteria. Here is a look at the details about Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test, JKCET.

JKCET 2021 exam

The Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test, JKCET 2021 exam will be held for the admissions in the undergraduate engineering and technology courses of government and private colleges of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the academic session 2021. The examination will be held in Jammu/Srinagar centres simultaneously. The scores of this common entrance test will be used while taking admissions in Bachelor of Engineering & Technology Courses in Government/Private Colleges of UT of J&K. The aspiring and eligible candidates can now fill their JKCET 2021 application by going to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Exam, JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in. The last date for filling the JKCET 2021 application has been extended to April 30, 2021. Candidates are advised to fill their application forms as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. Here is a look at the JKCET 2021 application details.

JKCET 2021 application

The JKCET 2021 application fee is â‚¹1200. The fee can be paid online through a debit/credit card. According to the official JKCET 2021 notification, the candidates have to upload the following scanned original / self-attested certificates. They should be uploaded in PDF format with size from 100-200 KB along with the application form. Here is a look at the required documents.

Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh. However, in respect of Candidates of UT of Ladakh, the ST certificate issued by the Competent Authority of Ladakh shall be treated as Domicile Certificate.

Qualifying (10+2) marks certificate

Date of Birth Certificate

Reserved category certificate if any.

TFW certificate on the prescribed proforma. However, the notification also mentions that the afore-titled documents as required for submission of the application form shall be considered provisional.

How to fill JKCET 2021 application?

Go to the official website at jkbopee.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link to the JKCET exam and click on it.

Enter the required credentials and complete the registration process.

After that, fill the application form and make the online payment.

Upload the required documents and click on submit.

JKCET eligibility criteria

According to the official notification, the candidate must be a domicile of UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh. The candidate should have cleared their class 12 or its equivalent examination with 50% marks for Open Merit category candidates including children of Defence personnel, paramilitary forces, state police personnel and candidates with sports proficiency (40% for reserved categories of SC/ST/RBA/ALC/OSC). The candidate should also be at least 17 years of age on December 31, 2021. Those students who are appearing in the Class 12 board examination this year are also eligible for JKCET 2021. However, they have to produce the mark sheets during the time of the JKCET result or counselling. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website jkbopee.gov.in to know about all the JKCET latest news and updates.

