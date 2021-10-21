JKPSC 2021: Deadline To Apply For 173 Asst Professor Posts Ends Today, Check Details

JKPSC 2021 assistant professor recruitment: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission had recently started a recruitment drive. Under this drive, it has invited applications for the position of Assistant Professors in government degree colleges. The application process was started on September 8, 2021.

Earlier the last date to apply for JKPSC assistant professor recruitment was October 7, 2021 which was extended to October 21, 2021. To be noted that the registered candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews which will be held at the headquarter of the Commission which Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu. To be noted that the last date to fill JPSC application form 2021 is September 21, 2021.

JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

For Mathematics, a total of 5 assistant professors will be selected

For Bio-Chemistry, a total of 2 assistant professors will be selected

For Environmental Science, a total of 15 assistant professors will be selected

For Electronics, a total of 3 assistant professors will be selected

For Computer Application/ BCA/ MCA, one assistant professor will be selected

For Geography, 8 assistant professors will be selected

For Education, 6 assistant professors will be selected

For Hindi- 12

Political Science- 23

Urdu/Lit- 15

Economics- 14

History- 10

Philosophy- 5

Sociology- 26

Statistics- 1

Islamic Studies- 5

Commerce- 3

Sericulture- 1

Tour & Travel- 2

Information & Technology- 7

Industrial Chemistry-1

BBA/MBA & Management- 5

How to apply

Candidates should make sure to apply on the official website of JKPSC

On the homepage, click on the option which reads ‘one-time registration

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to fill in the required details

Candidates should then upload their recent passport size picture and scanned signature and click on apply

Age Limit and Application Fee details

The maximum age to apply is 40 years

The candidate should be a domicile of Jammu and Kashmir

The candidate should also carry the certificate to the venue

The NET score will also be considered for selection.

The application fee of Rs 1000 will be charged from the general category candidates.

Whereas reserved category candidates will have to pay only Rs 500.