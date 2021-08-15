JKPSC Admit Card For August 25 Exam To Be Released Tomorrow; See Exam Details Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is gearing up to conduct the written exams for selecting candidates for various posts. Admit cards for the same of registered candidates will be released on August 16, 2021. The written exam for selecting prosecuting officers in the home department, assistant engineers, deputy research officers, and assistant research officers will be conducted on August 25, 2021. Registered candidates are hereby informed that the exams will be held in two shifts These two shifts are morning and afternoon. The morning session will begin from 10 am and will continue till 2 noon, whereas the afternoon session will begin in the second half from 2 pm and will continue till 4 pm.

JKPSC: Important Dates

The hall tickets will be uploaded and will be available for download on August 16, 2021.

The last day to download hall tickets is August 20, 2021

The JKPSC exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 25, 2021

JKPSC Exam: Important Points

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission said, “The admit cards will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from August 16. However, those candidates who will not be able to download the admit cards up to August 20 may approach the Commission office Jammu/ Srinagar.”

Registered candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned in admit cards carefully

Candidates are hereby informed that the exam for prosecuting officer post will be held in two sessions. The exam for other posts will be held in a single shift.

