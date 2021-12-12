JKPSC Answer Key Out For Assistant Registrar Cooperatives Societies Exam; Find Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
JKPSC Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the Assistant Registrar Cooperatives Societies Exam has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), which was held on Sunday, December 12. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the JKPSC answer key by visiting the official website - jkpsc.nic.in.
According to the official notice, "If any candidate feels that the key to any of the questions is/are wrong, he/she may represent in the prescribed format/proforma annexed as annexure-A along with the documentary proof/evidence and a fee of Rs 500/-in the form of a demand draught per question (refundable in case of genuine/correct representation to the controller of Examinations, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, within a period of three days from the date of its publication," the Commission has informed candidates.