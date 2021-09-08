JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Check How To Apply For 173 Positions

JKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission also known as JKPSC has opened a recruitment drive. Under the drive, it has invited applications for hiring Assistant Professors in government degree colleges. The application process for the recruitment drive mentioned above has been started on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by October 7, 2021, as no applications will be accepted past the deadline.

Post the closure of the application window, candidates will get an option of correcting their applications. The application correction window will open on October 11, 2021. It will be closed on October 13, 2021. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 173 eligible candidates will be hired. Registered candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews which will be held at the headquarter of the Commission which Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

For Mathematics, a total of 5 assistant professors will be selected

For Bio-Chemistry, a total of 2 assistant professors will be selected

For Environmental Science, a total of 15 assistant professors will be selected

For Electronics, a total of 3 assistant professors will be selected

For Computer Application/ BCA/ MCA, one assistant professor will be selected

For Geography, 8 assistant professors will be selected

For Education, 6 assistant professors will be selected

For Hindi- 12

Political Science- 23

Urdu/Lit- 15

Economics- 14

History- 10

Philosophy- 5

Sociology- 26

Statistics- 1

Islamic Studies- 5

Commerce- 3

Sericulture- 1

Tour & Travel- 2

Information & Technology- 7

Industrial Chemistry-1

Bio-informatics- 3

BBA/MBA & Management- 5

The upper age limit for most of the positions is 40. the candidate should be a domicile of Jammu and Kashmir. The candidate should also carry the certificate to the venue. The NET score will also be considered for selection.

How to apply