JKPSC CCE Prelims Answer Key Out, Here's How To Raise Objections By October 28

JKPSC CCE Prelims answer key: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has released JKPSC answer key for the combined competitive preliminary examination on Monday, October 25, 2021. All the candidates who registered themselves and appeared for the combined competitive preliminary exam can now download the answer key. It has been uploaded on the official website. The official website on which the prelims answer key can be accessed is jkpsc.nic.in.

To be noted that the combined competitive preliminary exam 2021 was conducted in two sessions. The Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission conducted this exam on October 24 at various centres. As per officials, a total of 30,565 applications were received for the exam.

JKPSC CCE Prelims answer key (provisional): Steps to download

Registered candidates who took the exam and want to check JKPSC answer key should visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Conduct of Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 Provisional Answer Key”.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where a PDF file will be opened on the screen which will have answer key details

Candidates should check the answer key and download the same

Candidates are also advised to keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates must know that they are allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The deadline to raise objections is October 28, 2021 (5 PM). Any requests made post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Post considering the objections raised by the candidates, the final answer key will be released. The results will then be released on the basis of final answer key. However, the result release date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the result release date.