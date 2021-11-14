JKPSC KAS Prelims Result Released, Here's How To Download The Same

JKPSC KAS Prelims result 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission have released the JKPSC KAS Result 2021 on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The prelims result which has been released is for Combined Competitive exam. Registered candidates who took the exam can now check their results by going to the offiical website. The official website on which results have been uploaded is jkpsc.nic.in.

The result has been released for the JKPSC KAS exam which was conducted on October 24, 2021. Around 30,000 candidates appeared in the exam and were waiting for scorecards. All the candidates who have qualified this exam are eligible to appear for Mains exam. The Mains exam date has not been announced yet, therefore candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. The steps to check results have been mentioned here.

JKPSC Prelims Result 2021: Steps to check JKPSC result

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission – jkpsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'JK Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021- Declaration of the result thereof.'

Candidates will be redirected to a page that will have a pdf link

Candidates will have to click on that PDF link and scroll through it to find their Roll Number in the list of qualified candidates.

Candidates are advised to download the PDF and take its printout for future reference

To be noted that the Prelims result has been prepared on the basis of a final answer key of the exam. The final answer key has been prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates on the Preliminary Answer Key. JKPSC KAS Result 2021 will be followed by candidates applying or registering for the Main examination by going to the official website.