JKPSC Mains Registration Process Begins Today For CCE, Here's How To Register

The online registration process for Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Main exam will begin today, November 30, 2021. As per the official notification, the JKPSC main exam will be held on February 14, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the JKPSC CCE prelims exam can register for the main exam online by visiting the official website- jkpsc.nic.in.

The last date to register for the JKPSC CCE Mains is December 20, 2021. Candidates can make changes in their application forms between December 21 and 23. They must upload all the necessary documents as required. No hard copies will be accepted.

How to register for the JKPSC CCE Mains exam

Candidates will have to visit www.jkpsc.nic.in

Click on the 'Login' tab

Log in using your username and password

Click on the JPSC Mains registration link

An application form will appear on the screen

Fill in all the details

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the fees and submit. (Fees for the general category- Rs 100; For reserved category- Rs 500; For PH- Nil)

Direct link to register for JKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2021

List of documents required for registration

Domicile certificate Date of birth certificate Character certificate Category certificate Inservice certificate (if any) Physically Handicapped Certificate (if any)

JKPSC mains: Important Dates

The registration window will open on November 30, 2021

The deadline to register is December 20, 2021

The application correction window will open on December 21, 2021

The deadline to make changes in the application window is December 23, 2021

JKPSC main exam 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on February 14, 2022.

JKPSC is conducting this exam to fill 187 vacancies in Jammu-Kashmir Administrative Services, JK Police services, and JK accounts services. The pay scale will be between Rs. 9,300 and Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs. 4800 (now revised to level 8). This time, over 4,500 candidates have cleared the Prelims exam and are eligible to appear in the Mains exam. The preliminary exam was conducted in the month of October this year. As per the official data, over 30,000 candidates got themselves registered to take the prelims exam and 4,544 candidates managed to clear the prelims examination. The next round after the Mains exam is the interview round. Therefore, candidates who clear the Mains exam will be eligible to appear for the interview round.