JKPSC Mains Registration Process Begins Today For CCE, Here's How To Register

The online registration process for Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Main exam will begin today, November 30, 2021. As per the official notification, the JKPSC main exam will be held on February 14, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the JKPSC CCE prelims exam can register for the main exam online by visiting the official website- jkpsc.nic.in.
The last date to register for the JKPSC CCE Mains is December 20, 2021. Candidates can make changes in their application forms between December 21 and 23. They must upload all the necessary documents as required. No hard copies will be accepted.
JKPSC is conducting this exam to fill 187 vacancies in Jammu-Kashmir Administrative Services, JK Police services, and JK accounts services. The pay scale will be between Rs. 9,300 and Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs. 4800 (now revised to level 8). This time, over 4,500 candidates have cleared the Prelims exam and are eligible to appear in the Mains exam. The preliminary exam was conducted in the month of October this year. As per the official data, over 30,000 candidates got themselves registered to take the prelims exam and 4,544 candidates managed to clear the prelims examination. The next round after the Mains exam is the interview round. Therefore, candidates who clear the Mains exam will be eligible to appear for the interview round.