JKPSC Mains To Be Conducted In Feb 2022, Registration Begins On Nov 30

JKPSC Mains registration update: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission through a notification announced that registration for JKPSC main exam will begin on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam should make sure to get themselves registered by December 20, 2021. As per the schedule, the JKPSC main exam 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on February 14, 2022. Candidates can check JKPSC main exam dates and other important dates below. The steps that candidates will have to follow to get themselves registered are mentioned here.

JKPSC mains: Important Dates

The registration window will open on November 30, 2021

The deadline to register is December 20, 2021

The application correction window will open on December 21, 2021

The deadline to make changes in the application window is December 23, 2021

JKPSC main exam 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on February 14, 2022.

JKPSC on its official notification mentioned that the detailed instruction in this regard will be notified on the website. This time, over 4,500 candidates have cleared the Prelims exam and are eligible to appear in the Mains exam. The preliminary exam was conducted in the month of October this year. Official data highlights that over 30,000 candidates got themselves registered to take the prelims exam and 4,544 candidates managed to clear the prelims examination. The next round after the Mains exam is the interview. Therefore, candidates who clear the Mains exam will be eligible to appear for the interview round.

Here's how to register for the Mains exam

Candidates will have to go to www.jkpsc.nic.in and login to their JKPSC account

After logging in, candidates will have to fill all the requisite fields of One Time Registration. Candidates will also have to attach their recent passport size photograph

Candidates should see if the details submitted are correct and then submit the form

Here is the direct link to register for the Mains examination

List of documents required for registration

Domicile certificate

Date of birth certificate

Character certificate

Category certificate

Inservice certificate (if any)

Physically Handicapped Certificate (if any)

Candidates will be taking the exam for Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police (G) Service and J&K Accounts (G) service. The pay scale will be between Rs. 9,300 and Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs. 4800 (now revised to level 8). General category candidates will be charged a registration fee of Rs 1000. Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as the registration fee whereas the PHC candidates will not be charged with the registration fee.