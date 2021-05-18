JKPSC Prelims 2021 Rescheduled To October 24, Check Full Notification Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has postponed the JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The JKPSC Prelims 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on July 11 but has now been pushed to October 24. This important news was conveyed through an official notification, which is available on the website of JKPSC. The Commission also provided clarity on the excess fees remitted by the candidates against a single application. Here's a summary of what was mentioned regarding JKPSC Prelims 2021.

JKPSC Prelims 2021: JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims Exam Postponed

On May 17, 2021, JKPSC shared two important notices regarding the latest development of the conduction of exams. "Due to the COVlD-19 pandemic, the combined competitive [PreliminaryJ Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall now be held on24.LO.Z0Z1 (Sunday)," the JKPSC notification stated. Along with this, the Commission also clarified what has to be done with the students who have already deposited the fees.

The notification read, "Some applicants have approached the Commission regarding excess fee remitted by them against a single application. While considering the requests from the applicants, the matter was taken up with the concerned banks and as per the banks report. The applicants enlisted in Atrncxure to this notice have remitted fees in excess of the prescribed fee. Now, it is enjoined upon those candidates, to furnish the correct account details in the format below through email at helpdeskjkpsc@gmail.com by or before 25.05.2021. No further request in this regard shall be entertained and excess fee remitted shall be forfeited."

Meanwhile, those who have already received back the excess payment through concerned banks as 'charge back' need not furnish the details. The latest JKPSC notifications will be available for download on the homepage of the official website under the 'What's New' column. The JKPSC examination is for the 2021 recruitment drive that is set to fill up 187 vacancies across various departments of J&K administrative service, police service and accounts service. Following the JKPSC Prelims 2021, qualified candidates will be prompted for the mains exam, of which details will be provided in due course of time.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK