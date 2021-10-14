JKPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released; Check Direct Link, Vacancy Details & More

JKPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has published the admit card for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. Candidates can check or download their admit cards by visiting the main page of the website at jkpsc.nic.in. This year, the JKPSC has scheduled the JKPSC Prelims exam on October 24, 2021.

This time, the examination will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.The paper will carry 400 marks and will be based on an objective type MCQ pattern. According to the exam conducting department, carrying the JKPSC prelims admit card is compulsory for the candidates, without which they will not be allowed to take the exam.

JKPSC Prelims 2021: Recruitment procedure | Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will fill a total of 187 seats.

Selected candidates will be recruited in various departments ranging from administrative service, police service to the accounts department.

Only those candidates who qualify for the main exam in the JKPSC Prelims exam 2021 will be eligible to face the main exam.

JKPSC prelims admit card 2021: Direct Link

Candidates can download JKPSC Prelims 2021 Admit Card by following the below-given steps and using the direct link given here - JKPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Admit Card (Click Here)

JKPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021: Steps to download the JKPSC admit card 2021

STEP 1: Candidates need to visit the official website to download the JKPSC admit card 2021 -jkpsc.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, click on the download admit card link for the exams under ‘What’s New’.

STEP 3: Enter your information, such as the Online Application Form Number.

STEP 4: Now click on the "submit" button.

STEP 5: After logging in, the KPSC prelims admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Download and print the document.

Image: PTI