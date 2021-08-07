JKSSB Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Today, Here's How To Check Hall Tickets

JKSSB Admit Card 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board is gearing up to release the JKSSB Admit Card 2021. The admit card will be released for various posts. The JKSSB 2021 hall tickets which are to be released on Saturday are mainly for candidates appearing for exams for various posts of health and medical education department. Jammu Kashmir admit card 2021 can be downloaded once it will be released on the official website- jkssb.nic.in.

UT Services Selection Board has also released a schedule. As per the schedule released by JKSSB, all the exams for recruitment to the health and medical education department are scheduled to be conducted between August 17 and August 24, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card once it is released.

JKSSB Admit Card Download Process

Candidates should visit the official website which is jkssb.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the link which will read 'JKSSB Admit Card 2021'

Candidates are hereby informed that the link will be activated only when hall tickets will be released

Post clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to another page

On that page, they will have to enter all the details as asked

Post submitting the details, click on submit button

After clicking on submit button, the JKSSB Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to go through every detail mentioned on the card

Download and take a printout for future references.

The official notice reads, "Any candidate who does not find his/her admit card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 12th of August 2021."

Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam hall. Candidates will not be allowed to take exams if they forget to carry the same. In case of any mistakes in the admit card, they need to inform on the mail ID given as soon as possible.