JKSSB Admit Card Released On Jkssb.nic.in For Upcoming Exam; Here's How To Download

JKSSB Admit Card: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released admit cards for the post of SI (Sub-Inspector), Depot Assistant, Assistant Compiler, Class-IV, Assistant Store Keeper, Field Assistant and Field Supervisor Mushroom. Candidates who have applied for these posts can download their JKSSB Admit card 2021 from the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in. Here are steps to download the admit card and other details.

JKSSB Admit Card Download steps

Visit the official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in

You will find an activated the link ‘Admit Card/Hall Ticket for Computer Based Test (CBT) for PM Package posts under Notification No 03 of 2020.’ The link would be given at the bottom left corner of the homepage

One you click on the link a new page will open where you need to provide your Application Number, Date of Birth and enter the Captcha Code correctly.

Click on 'Login' Button and the JKSSB 2021 admit card will open before you.

Download the JKSSB Admit Card 2021.

Here's a direct link for the admit card.

JKSSB Exam date

According to the official notification released by board, a total of 1997 vacancies are available under this recruitment drive. The online application process for the same was started from December 7, 2020 and ended on 25 January 2021. Here are the exam dates. Also check the exam pattern for the upcoming exam. See below.

Assistant Store Keeper, Field Assistant and Field Supervisor Mushroom: March 28, 2021

Depot Assistant, Class 4: March 29 & 30, 2021

SI: March 31 and April 1, 2021

Assistant Compiler: April 2, 3, 4, 2021

JKSSB 2021 Exam Pattern

The Examination will have Objective Type and Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Selection Criteria for JKSSB recruitment

The notification mentions that the selection list for these posts shall be prepared purely on the basis of merit obtained in written/skill test. Candidates must also note that there shall be no Viva-voce for these posts. Moreover the Marks obtained in the Written test out of Maximum Marks shall be proportionately converted into 100 points. Also note that during the document verification process the candidate must produce the original Domicile Certificate/Qualification/ Category Certificates/Bonafide Certificates/Migrant Certificate before the Committee constituted for such purpose by the Board. Upon failing to produce the relevant original documents/ testimonials on the scheduled date, the candidate shall not be allowed to either participate in the Selection process.