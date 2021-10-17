JKSSB Admit Cards Released, Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

JKSSB Exams 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on Sunday, October 17, has released admit cards for JKSSB exam. The hall tickets have been released for the examination that is scheduled to be conducted between October 27 and November 12, 2021. The JKSSB admit cards have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates should be ready with their registration number, and date of birth to check the hall ticket. The official website on which admit card has been released is jkssb.nic.in. The steps to download the hall ticket has been mentioned here.

JKSSB admit card 2021: Know how to download

Candidates will have to visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Candidates will then have to enter the registration number

Candidates will also have to enter the date of birth and other required details and click on submit

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the JKSSB admit card

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on admit card carefully

Here is the direct link to download the JKSSB admit card

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 860 vacancies will be filled by the Board.