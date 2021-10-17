JKSSB Admit Cards Released, Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
JKSSB Exams 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on Sunday, October 17, has released admit cards for JKSSB exam. The hall tickets have been released for the examination that is scheduled to be conducted between October 27 and November 12, 2021. The JKSSB admit cards have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates should be ready with their registration number, and date of birth to check the hall ticket. The official website on which admit card has been released is jkssb.nic.in. The steps to download the hall ticket has been mentioned here.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 860 vacancies will be filled by the Board.
“Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 23rd of October 2021,” the Board has said.