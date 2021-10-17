Last Updated:

JKSSB Admit Cards Released, Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

JKSSB admit cards have been released on the official website. The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below. Check complete details here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
JKSSB

Image: Pexels


JKSSB Exams 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on Sunday, October 17, has released admit cards for JKSSB exam. The hall tickets have been released for the examination that is scheduled to be conducted between October 27 and November 12, 2021. The JKSSB admit cards have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates should be ready with their registration number, and date of birth to check the hall ticket. The official website on which admit card has been released is jkssb.nic.in. The steps to download the hall ticket has been mentioned here.

JKSSB admit card 2021: Know how to download

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the admit card link
  • Candidates will then have to enter the registration number
  • Candidates will also have to enter the date of birth and other required details and click on submit
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the JKSSB admit card
  • Candidates are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on admit card carefully

Here is the direct link to download the JKSSB admit card

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 860 vacancies will be filled by the Board.

“Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 23rd of October 2021,” the Board has said.

READ | BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 for 10th and 12th out; Check here for direct links
READ | Pune Metro Admit Card 2021 released; check how to download, and exam pattern
READ | Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2021 scheduled to be released today, here's how to download
READ | JKPSC prelims admit card 2021 released; Check direct link, vacancy details & more
READ | RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here's how to download
Tags: JKSSB, JK, SSB
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND