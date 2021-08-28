JKSSB Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Download; Raise Objections By August 29

Jammu Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key 2021 for JKSSB recruitment exams. The exam was held between August 17 and 25, 2021. The recruitment drive was held to fill vacancies in health and medical education department of the state.

According to the official notice, candidates can check the answer key. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections against any key. The last date to raise objections is August 29. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections online at jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can also download their response sheet of the JKSSB Exam. Candidates can match their responses with their answer keys online.

JKSSB Answer Key 2021: How to download