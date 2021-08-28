Last Updated:

JKSSB Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Download; Raise Objections By August 29

JKSSB Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can raise objections by August 29, 2021. See how to download JKSSB answer key 2021.

Nandini Verma
Jammu Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key 2021 for JKSSB recruitment exams. The exam was held between August 17 and 25, 2021. The recruitment drive was held to fill vacancies in health and medical education department of the state. 

According to the official notice, candidates can check the answer key. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections against any key. The last date to raise objections is August 29. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections online at jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can also download their response sheet of the JKSSB Exam. Candidates can match their responses with their answer keys online.

JKSSB Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official website – jkssb.nic.in.  
  • Click on the link that reads 'Answer Key for Exams held between August 17-25 for recruitment to various posts of Health and Medical Education Department.'
  • A new page would open where you have to key in your Login details.  
  • Key in nyour Roll Number, Date of Birth, Date of Exam, Batch and click on Submit.  
  • Your JKSSB answer key will be displayed on screeb 
  • Download and take its printout.
