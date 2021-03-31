JKSSB Recruitment 2021: JKSSB Invites Applications For 2311 Posts On Jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications for various posts in its new recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the JKSSB recruitment through its official website, jkssb.nic.in. Please note that the application process is yet to start. It will begin on April 12, 2021. This JKSSB Recruitment drive will fill 2311 posts. Here are more details about it.
JKSSB Recruitment 2021
Important dates
- Commencement of Application: April 12, 2021
- Last Date to apply: May 12, 2021
JKSSB vacancy post details
- General Administration Department: 52 posts
- Revenue Department: 528 posts
- Health and Medical Education Department: 1444 posts
- Cooperative Department: 256 posts
- Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department: 4 posts
- Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs: 21 posts
- Department of Skill Development: 6 posts
- Total posts: 2311
Eligibility Requirements for the JKSSB vacancy
The JKSSB notification mentions that the candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. They must also possess Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority in the format prescribed for the purpose.. The age limit varies for different category of candidates. See below to find out the upper age limit.
- OM: 40 years
- SC: 43 years
- ST: 43 years
- RBA: 43 years
- ALC/IB: 43 years
- EWS: 43 years
- PSP: 43 years
- Social Caste: 43 years
- Physically challenged person: 42 years
- Ex-Servicemen: 48 years
- Government Service/Contractual Employment: 40 years
Application Fee for JKSSB 2021 recruitment
- Candidates need to pay Rs 350/- (Rs Three Hundred Fifty only)
- Fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.
- Applications received without the prescribed fee will not be considered and no representation against such rejection will be entertained.
- Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any
- Disputes related to refund of excess payment, if any, are the subject matter of the J&K Service Selection Board.
On the examination day, in addition to the Roll Number Card/Slip, it is mandatory to carry at least two passport size recent colour photographs. Candidates must also carry their original valid Photo-ID proof such as the Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar, Voter’s ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, School/ College/University I-Card, Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU/ Private), etc. You can check further eligibility requirements in the JKSSB notification.
