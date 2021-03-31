JKSSB Recruitment 2021: JKSSB Invites Applications For 2311 Posts On Jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications for various posts in its new recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the JKSSB recruitment through its official website, jkssb.nic.in. Please note that the application process is yet to start. It will begin on April 12, 2021. This JKSSB Recruitment drive will fill 2311 posts. Here are more details about it.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021

Important dates

Commencement of Application: April 12, 2021

Last Date to apply: May 12, 2021

JKSSB vacancy post details

General Administration Department: 52 posts

Revenue Department: 528 posts

Health and Medical Education Department: 1444 posts

Cooperative Department: 256 posts

Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department: 4 posts

Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs: 21 posts

Department of Skill Development: 6 posts

Total posts: 2311

Eligibility Requirements for the JKSSB vacancy

The JKSSB notification mentions that the candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. They must also possess Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority in the format prescribed for the purpose.. The age limit varies for different category of candidates. See below to find out the upper age limit.

OM: 40 years

SC: 43 years

ST: 43 years

RBA: 43 years

ALC/IB: 43 years

EWS: 43 years

PSP: 43 years

Social Caste: 43 years

Physically challenged person: 42 years

Ex-Servicemen: 48 years

Government Service/Contractual Employment: 40 years

Application Fee for JKSSB 2021 recruitment

Candidates need to pay Rs 350/- (Rs Three Hundred Fifty only)

Fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

Applications received without the prescribed fee will not be considered and no representation against such rejection will be entertained.

Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any

Disputes related to refund of excess payment, if any, are the subject matter of the J&K Service Selection Board.

On the examination day, in addition to the Roll Number Card/Slip, it is mandatory to carry at least two passport size recent colour photographs. Candidates must also carry their original valid Photo-ID proof such as the Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar, Voter’s ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, School/ College/University I-Card, Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU/ Private), etc. You can check further eligibility requirements in the JKSSB notification.

Image Credit: Shutterstock