JKSSB Result 2021 For Class 4 Released @jkssb.nic.in: How To Download The Results?

On May 25, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board released the tentative JKSSB result 2021 for the OTR-based written examination for Class IV (4th Class) posts in various departments. JKSSB conducted the Class 4 examination in three batches on February 27, 28 and March 01, 2021. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their JKSSB Class 4 result from the official website, of which a direct link is provided below. Here's a summary of what was mentioned in the JKSSB recruitment notification and how to download the results.

JKSSB Result 2021

The JKSSB class 4 result notification reads, "The tentative merit/result has been prepared as per the information furnished by the candidates at the time of filling of online application form and is subject to verification of prescribed qualification/requisite documents/testimonials. Mere figuring in the Tentative merit/result sheet shall not entitle a candidate to be shortlisted for document verification or appear in the Select List and that he/she has to fulfil other eligibility conditions and decision of the Board in this regard shall be final."

JKSSB will soon prepare a shortlist of candidates based on the merit obtained by them and in accordance with the Rules governing the subject. The Document Verification schedule of shortlisted candidates will be notified separately and in due course. The J&K Services Selection Board will then make allocation of Cadres/Departments in favour of successful candidates on the basis of merit cum preference method. This is, of course, subject to fulfilment of all eligibility conditions.

How to download JKSSB Class 4 result 2021?

Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board - jkssb.nic.in

Scroll down on the homepage to find a link of ‘View Tentative Result/Merit List for Class IV posts advertised vide Notification No 01 of 2020’ provided at the lefthand corner. Click to proceed.

A new page will open up where a number of region-wise score list links will be provided. Choose the one appropriate to you.

You will be required to enter the captcha code to view the Score List PDF

After successful verification, download the JKSSB Class 4 Result PDF for future reference.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK