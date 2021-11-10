JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021 Begins For 800 Sub-Inspector Posts, Here's Direct Link To Apply

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Wednesday has initiated the application process of recruitment to appoint a total of 800 Sub-Inspectors (SI), "The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board invites online applications from eligible candidates for participation in the selection process for UT Cadre Post of the Sub Inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police," the Board maintained in a notification. The last date of submission of the application forms is December 10.

Eligible Criteria for selection in JKSSB

The board has maintained in its notification that the minimum criteria for recruitment in the post is a Graduation degree.

It further said that eligible candidates will be selected based on written examination, physical standard test, and a physical endurance test. The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit secured by the candidate in the written examination only, the JKSSB further said in the statement. As per the board, candidates have to qualify for the two tests: physical standard test and physical endurance test to be eligible for appearing in the next level of the examination.

Application fee for JKSSB SI recruitment

Aspirants have to deposit an application fee along with the form to register themselves for the examination. The fees have been set at Rs 550, while in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories, have to pay Rs 400 only. The fee can be paid online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards transactions.

How to apply for JKSSB SI recruitment

For the link to the official notification, candidates can refer to: http://www.ssbjk.org.in/Advt_06_of_2021.pdf

Candidates need to visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board – jkssb.nic.in.

After entering the JKSSB homepage, aspirants have to check the recruitment section and click on the link that reads - 'Apply for 800 JK Police SI posts.' The direct link for the page is: http://www.ssbjk.org.in/

Candidates have to then click on 'New Registration' and then log in using personal credentials and then have to fill the application form by giving personal, academic, or other details that are asked.

Candidates have to upload their documents and finally pay the application fee.

