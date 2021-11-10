JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021 Begins For 800 Sub-Inspector Posts, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Wednesday has initiated the application process of recruitment to appoint a total of 800 Sub-Inspectors (SI), "The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board invites online applications from eligible candidates for participation in the selection process for UT Cadre Post of the Sub Inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police," the Board maintained in a notification. The last date of submission of the application forms is December 10.
The board has maintained in its notification that the minimum criteria for recruitment in the post is a Graduation degree.
It further said that eligible candidates will be selected based on written examination, physical standard test, and a physical endurance test. The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit secured by the candidate in the written examination only, the JKSSB further said in the statement. As per the board, candidates have to qualify for the two tests: physical standard test and physical endurance test to be eligible for appearing in the next level of the examination.
Aspirants have to deposit an application fee along with the form to register themselves for the examination. The fees have been set at Rs 550, while in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories, have to pay Rs 400 only. The fee can be paid online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards transactions.
