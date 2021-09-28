JMI Entrance Result 2021 Announced, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

JMI Entrance Result 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia entrance exam 2021 scorecards have been declared. The results which have been declared are for JMI entrance test 2021 which was conducted for Under Graduate, post graduate, PhD as well as other courses. This year the entrance exams were conducted in the months of July and August 2021. The entrance exam was started on July 26 and the last exam was conducted on August 28, 2021. The exams were conducted in offline mode and all the COVID-19 related protocols were strictly followed in the campus. Candidates who registered themselves and took the entrance exam can now check their Jamia Millia Islamia entrance result 2021. the JMI Result 2021 has been uploaded on the official website which is jmicoe.in.

Candidates had an option to choose among the 134 courses that are offered by the university. The four new departments are Department of Design and Innovation, Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, the Department of Foreign Languages, and Department of Environmental Sciences. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below and can also click on the direct link to view scorecards.

Steps to view Jamia Millia Islamia Entrance Exam Result

Candidates should visit the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia – Office of Controller of Examinations, jmicoe.in.

On the homepage, jump to the ‘Admission’ section

Click on the link which reads, "Admission Result 2021-22"

Candidates will then be redirected to a page where they will have to enter the required details like course type, course name and enter captcha code.

Candidates should submit the details

They are also advised to take a printout for future reference

JMI introduces 8 new courses

Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture BA in French and Francophone Studies B A (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies MSc Environmental Science and Management MA Mass Media and PG Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi, PG Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English and MBA in Healthcare & Hospital Management.

To be noted that the University has announced results but has not given any information about the counselling. Following the pattern counseling round takes place immediately after the release of results. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for more details.