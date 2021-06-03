JMI Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 42 Teaching Posts, Here's How To Apply

The Jamila Millia Islamia (JMI) University has invited applications from eligible candidates for the various posts of professors in different departments as part of the JMI Recruitment 2021. A total of 42 vacancies have been made available, as per the official notification. The announcement was published through an official JMI recruitment notification on the official JMI website. Read on to know more details about the JMI vacancy and how to apply.



JMI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

There are many posts of professors in various departments available under the Jamila Millia Islamia vacancy. You can take a look at the available posts down below. There are some minor posts that have not been mentioned here, which can be seen on the official link given. Moreover, details about vacancies and requirements for each particular post can be found on the official notification here.

Two Professors, Dept of Mechanical Engineering

Two Professors, Dept of Civil Engineering

One Professor, Dept of Electrical Engineering

One Professor, Dept of Electronics and Comm Engineering

One Professor, Dept of Computer Engineering

Two Associate Professors Dept of Mechanical Engineering

One Associate Professor Dept of Electrical Engineering

One Associate Professor Dept of Electronics and Comm. Engineering

One Associate Professor Dept, of Computer Engineering

One Physics Associate Professor, Dept of Applied Sciences and Humanities

One Electronics Associate Professor, Dept of Applied Sciences and Humanities

Three Assistant Professors, Dept of Mechanical Engineering

One Assistant Professor, Dept of Civil Engineering

One Professor, Dept of Political Science

One Professor, Dept of Commerce and Business Studies

One Professor, Dept of Psychology

Two Professors, Dept of Economics

One Professor, Dept of History and Culture

How to Apply for Jamia Millia Islamia Vacancy?

Interested candidates who want to apply for the above positions will have to visit the JMI website and download the application form. Then, candidates will have to take a physical printout of the form and fill it with the relevant details, and send it to the address of JMI University @ Office of the Recruitment & Promotion Section, 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-110025. Here is the direct link for the application form - Direct Link. Candidates should note that the last date to apply is June 30, so their applications must reach the given address before that date. Stay tuned for more updates on education news.

