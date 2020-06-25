JNTUK Results 2020 Announced, See Kakinada R13, R10, R16 Results

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada aka JNTUK is one of the largest universities in Andhra Pradesh. The university is known to be offering various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the students. Read on to find the results for the five courses which JNTUK released on June 24.

Image courtesy: JNTUK website

JNTUK results and updates

Check out the links you need to go through to check your JNTUK R16, R13 and R19 results. Copy and paste these URLs into your browser to access them. The results for all these five courses were announced yesterday on June 24th.

Description - Iv B.Tech I Sem (R13/R10) Adv Supplementary Exams, Feb. 2020 - http://jntukresults.edu.in/view-results-56736092.html

Description - I B.Tech I Sem (R13 R10) Supplementary Examinations, Jan 2020 - http://jntukresults.edu.in/view-results-56736093.html

Description - IV B.Tech I Sem (R16) Adv Supplementary Examinations, Feb 2020 - http://jntukresults.edu.in/view-results-56736094.html

Description - I B.Tech I Sem (R16) Supplementary Examinations, Jan 2020 - http://jntukresults.edu.in/view-results-56736095.html

Description - I B.Tech I Sem (R19) Regular Examinations, Jan 2020 - https://jntukresults.edu.in/view-results-56736097.html

Image courtesy: JNTUK website

JNTUK revaluation last date and updates

For revaluation, students need to use this URL - Revaluation at https://www.onlinesbi.com/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm?corpID=363583

Last Date to apply for Recounting/Revaluation/Challenge Revaluation is June 30th.

How to check JNTUK Results 2020?

Visit the URL of JNTU Kakinada at www.jntuk.edu.in.

Scroll down and find the "Results portal"

JNTUK Published Results page will be displayed.

Check the exam name for which you have appeared for and click on the respective link.

Enter your hall ticket details and click on the “search”

Save the results in a PDF format for future reference.

JNTUK Results Revaluation

The results for semester examination were recently declared on the JNTUK official website. Students who are not satisfied by their marks can apply for the revaluation. For doing that, they need to fill the revaluation form which would be released by the university shortly. The university charges a basic amount of fees for the revaluation process. In case of any doubts regarding revaluation, students can contact the controller of the examination for more details. However, there is a specified time within which the revaluation form has to be applied and sent, any delay in submission of the revaluation form may result in non-acceptance of the form by the university.

