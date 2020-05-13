JNU 2020 To Offer New Five-year BSc-MSc Integrated Programme In Ayurveda Biology

The JNU is going to bring new reforms in the syllabus of the university. It was reported that JNU is ready to introduce a five-year BSc-MSc integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology. It was reported that JNU 2020 admissions for this course have been opened and that the course will be available in the upcoming academic year. It was also reported that this course will have an entry based on the JNU entrance examination (JNUEE) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The application process will go on till May 15, 2020.

JNU 2020 to add new course in Ayurveda Biology

Talking about the new course, the JNU vice-chancellor Jagdesh Kumar expressed on his Twitter handle how creating the course is important, “More people in Europe are interested in Ayurveda, the traditional healing art of India”. He also stated an example of how professional education in Ayurveda has been achieved. He added, “The first university degree in Germany (MSc in Ayurvedic Medicine in cooperation with Middlesex Univ., London) sets a milestone for the professionalization of Ayurveda”.

After this, the JNU vice-chancellor also tweeted and quoted the National Ayurvedic Medical Association, USA

In this time of the pandemic, JNU has been receiving a lot of queries. After these, the UGC has addressed the problem and had instructed colleges and other institutes to setup COVID-19 task force to handle queries, grievances related to students, teachers, and institutes that arose due to the pandemic. Apart from this, the JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar also had expressed that online education will become the new normal in the Indian education system.

