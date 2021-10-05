JNU Answer Key 2021 To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

JNU Answer Key 2021: The Jawaharlal Nehru University is likely to release the JNUEE Answer Key 2021 today, October 5. Once the answer key is released, students can check or download it by visiting the official website of JNU- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. This answer key is for the entrance examination that was conducted on September 21, 22, and 23, 2021.

Candidates who qualify for the exam will be eligible for admission to various courses, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs at the university. The answer key, which is expected to be released today, is provisional and the final answer key will be released later based on which the university will release the final results. Candidates can also follow the below-given steps and use the direct link to download JNU Answer Key 2021.

JNU Answer Key 2021: Important Dates

JNUEE 2021 Exam September 21, 22 & 23 JNU Answer Key 2021 October 5, 2021 (Likely today)* JNUEE Result 2021 3rd week of October 2021* (tentative)

JNUEE answer key 2021: JNU answer key download; Follow these steps

Step 1: To download the JNU answer key, go to the official website - jnuexams.nta.ac.in .

. Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Download Answer Key ".

". Step 3: Now enter your credentials such as application number and password/date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the " Submit " button after filling in all the details.

" button after filling in all the details. Step 5: Select the " Display of Question Paper and Responses " option.

" option. Step 6: Now, JNUEE answer key 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future use.

JNUEE answer key 2021: More details

Candidates must know that this date is based on speculations following the previous year's trend. Every year, the answer key is released in the second week after the completion of the exam. Every year, nearly 2 lakh students participate in the JNU Entrance Examination and this year, too, the participation of students was high. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more information.

Image: PTI