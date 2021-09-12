JNU Entrance Exam 2021 Admit Card Released: Download Using Direct Link; Check More Details

The national testing agency, NTA, has released the admit card for Jawaharlal Nehru University. Students who are going to appear for the JNU 2021 examination will have to download the JNUEE 2021 Admit Card, as NTA has already announced that the Examination Department is not going to send the admit cards through the post this year.

The provisional admit card is published on the official website of JNU-NTA. The exam will be conducted under COVID appropriate measures and the students will be required to carry their admit cards along with the other documents, including an Aadhar card or voter ID card. NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2021 on September 20, 21, 22, and 23 for admission to various UG and PG courses.

JNUEE 2021: Here's how to download an E-admit card

To download the JNUEE 2021, the candidate needs to visit the main website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Now, on the homepage, click on the blue colour box that reads "Admit card link".

A candidate can log in through their application number and password or through their application and DOB.

After entering the credential, the JNUEE admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and keep a soft copy for future reference.

JNUEE 2021: Admit Card released | Direct Link | More details

The exam is going to start on September 20 and will end on September 24. Candidates must note that the examination will be for three hours and it will be held in an MCQ pattern via online mode in the English language. The exam will be conducted in two different shifts. The first shift will start from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM, and the second shift will start from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Although JNU Entrance Exam Admit Card is available on the official website of the NTA-JNU, a lot of candidates face trouble in reaching the right website, for the convenience of the students, we have provided a direct link to download - JNUEE Admit Card 2021.

IMAGE: PTI