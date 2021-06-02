JNU Entrance Examination To Be Held Whenever It Is Safe For Students': JNU VC

After the Central government announced the cancellation of the CBSE class 12th Board exams, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday stated that the JNU entrance exam will be conducted whenever it is safe for the students to write it. He further added that if the entrance will be delayed the institution will adjust its academic calendar to take care of the lost time.

JNU VC speaks on Entrance Exam

"We will conduct the JNU entrance examination whenever it is safe for students to write. If the entrance is delayed due to COVID and if admission happens at later date, we'll surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of lost time without compromising academic rigour", said JNU VC

'Health & safety of students are of paramount importance': JNU VC

Taking to Twitter, JNU Vice-Chancellor said that the government's decision to cancel the Class 12 Board exams in light of the COVID-19 pandemic was pragmatic and rational, and the safety of students is of paramount importance.

"The decision taken with regard to the 12th standard exams is pragmatic and rational considering the fact that this covid pandemic is a once in a century occurrence. The health and safety of students are of paramount importance," Kumar said.

JNU VC further suggested that for undergraduate admission based on Class 12 marks, Universities can devise appropriate procedures which are fair and transparent.

"We need to find optimal solutions rather than feel anxious about the challenges faced by the pandemic. Our Indian educational system is capable of meeting these challenges," he said.

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams cancelled

On Tuesday, the Government of India in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi announced that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams stand cancelled as they cannot be conducted at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is prevailing in India. "Students should not be forced to take the exam," PM Modi said after the meeting.

The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

As per the Centre, CBSE class 12 results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. CBSE will devise 3 point plan for students, as part of which average marks of the last three internal exams conducted by schools will be calculated. Also, if some students would want to take the exams, they will get an opportunity to do so, when the situation improves and is deemed to be conducive for conducting exams.

