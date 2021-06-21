JNU Extends Campus Curfew, Movement Of Persons And Vehicles To Be Monitored

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Sunday issued an order about the extension of corona curfew in the University. It stated that JNU curfew timing has been extended in the territory of NCT of Delhi till 5 am of 28th June 2021. However, the essential services will be exempted so as to ensure the well-being and safety of people. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and curfew announced by Delhi Government, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed till further orders.



JNU Campus Curfew: Additional activities allowed

Some additional activities are being allowed in the university from 5 am on 21st June 2021 are-

Essential or emergency services shall function to the extent of 100% strength

All authorized shops inside University are allowed to open between 10 AM to 8 PM

Authorized single shops of residential areas are allowed to open between 10 AM to 8 PM without any distinction of essential & nonessential services

All authorized canteens are allowed to open with 50% of the seating capacity from 08 AM to 10 PM. However, it is mandatory to maintain all COVID appropriate behavior

Delivery of all type of goods through e-commerce is allowed on production of valid I card

The e-rickshaw facility inside the University campus is allowed. However, they can carry up to two passengers.

JNU Campus Curfew: Officers and Staffs

All officers of the level of Group-A and above are required to attend their offices on regular basis from Monday onwards. The remaining staff below the rank of Group-A officers will attend up to 50% as per requirement. The remaining will work from home.

JNUCampus Curfew: Movement of Persons & Vehicles

Security Branch shall ensure effective checking of movement of persons and vehicles in JNU Campus. A number of checkpoints have been established in University with an aim to prevent unnecessary movement of people on roads during curfew.



JNU Campus Curfew: COVID appropriate behavior to be followed



JNU Security branch will ensure that COVID-appropriate behavior is being followed along with maintaining social distancing. They will keep an eye on shops that are providing essential goods & services during curfew such as grocery shops, medicine shops, fruit & vegetable shops.

Any person found violating instructions, shall be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws.