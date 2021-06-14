Last Updated:

JNU MBA Admissions 2021: ABVSME Invites Applications For Admission To MBA Program 2021-23

JNU MBA Admissions 2021: ABVSME, JNU has invited online applications for admission to MBA program 2021-23.

JNU MBA Admissions 2021

Jawaharlal Nehru University has started the online application process for admission to MBA courses. Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management & Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) of JNU has invited applications from eligible candidates. The last date to apply is June 30. 

ABVSME JNU Admissions 2021

All applicants must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) conducted by IIMs. The selection will be done on the basis of their CAT scores that will carry 70% weightage while group discussion and personal interview conducted by JNU will carry 10 and 20 per cent weightage, respectively.

Indian candidates should have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. Foreign nationals who wish to apply for the programme should have a GMAT score above 500 and a bachelor's degree. There are a total of 75 seats in JNU ABVSME. The application fee is Rs 1000 for SC, ST, and PWD category and Rs 2000 for all other categories.

Click here to apply for ABVSME JNU MBA Programme

Fee Structure

  • General category candidates- Rs 12 lakh for the entire programme payable in 4 equal instalments
  • OBC category candidates- Rs 8 lakh for the entire programme payable in 4 equal instalments
  • SC/ ST/ DA category candidates - Rs 6 lakh for the entire programme payable in 4 equal instalments

 

