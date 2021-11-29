JNU Releases JNUEE Cut Off Scores And Ranks For UG, PG And Other Programmes

JNU Result 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the first cut-off marks and ranks for admission to different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates who have applied for admissions to MA, MSc, MCA, BA, integrated MSc, MTech, PG Diploma and other programmes in JNU can check the cut-off marks. The JNUEE Result and cut off scores have been released on the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNUEE Results 2021: How to check cut off scores

Visit the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in Under the 'News and Évents' section, click on the link that reads JNUEE-2021 List 1 Cut-off Scores A new page will open that will have links to the cut off scores of various courses and programmes Click on the link to the programme you have applied for A PDF file will open Check the required marks for admission

Direct link to check JNUEE cut off scores 2021

JNUEE Results 2021: JNU UG, PG cut off marks

JNUEE 2021

The University has released an important official notification for candidates who appeared in the examination conducted from 20 to 23 September 2021. The university had released the provisional answer key on 11 October 2021. JNU had declared the results for postgraduate entrance exam results on November 26. Candidates who appeared for the JNUEE 2021 can check their results online at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.