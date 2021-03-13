JNU Reopens Central Library Reading Rooms, Mughal Darbar And 24X7 Food Courts

Providing some relief to the students of JNU, the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has decided to reopen the ground floor reading room inside the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library in a phased manner. Earlier this week, the PhD students of the varsity had protested and entered the library claiming that the closure of the library and reading rooms are affecting their studies. The students had demanded the administration reopen the library so that they can complete their thesis, dissertations, and research papers before the submission deadline.

JNU's Mughal Darbar, 24X7 food court reopen

Moreover, JNU has also decided to reopen the popular 'Mughal Darbar' and 24X7 food court with immediate effect with takeaway facilities only. These two are popular food joints on the varsity campus. Deans of the school/chairpersons of the special centres are allowed to look into the reopening of the school/centre level reading rooms, following the COVID-19 guidelines.

The entry gate of vehicles with JNU stickers will be allowed to enter the campus through Saraswati Puram and East gates. The entry of vehicles is also allowed to enter through IIMC gates. However, it is subject to the consent of the IIMC administration.

The NSS student volunteers may be engaged to create social awareness in the campus including the library for maintaining social distancing and wearing of face maks to prevent the spread of Coronavirus on the university campus. Students are also advised to wear a face mask in the library and reading rooms. All instructions are to be followed with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, the notice reads.

JNU, as part of its eighth and ninth phase of reopening, has allowed the final-year PhD students to return to the campus in February 2021. Earlier, JNU had allowed fourth-semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the seventh phase of reopening.