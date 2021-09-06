JNU Reopens For Ph.D Students From September 6; Check SOPs Issued By University

Quick links:
JNU reopening update: Following the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s recent order of reopening of educational institutes with 50% seating capacity, JNU will begin the offline classes for final year Ph.D. students. To be noted that DDMA issued detailed guidelines for the reopening of educational institutes in National Capital Delhi. The Jawaharlal Nehru University is reopening its campus in a phased manner. In a recent development, University has invited Ph.D students studying in final year to join classes from Monday, September 6, 2021.
JNU informed about this through an official notice. The classes are being started for those Ph.D. students who have to submit their thesis on or before December 31, 2021. The official notice reads, “All Final Year Ph.D. Research Scholars, including 9B students (both hostellers and day-scholars) who are required to submit their Ph.D. theses on/before 31.12.2021, are allowed to enter into the campus. All PwD(Persons with Disabilities) students of the Ph.D. program are allowed to enter into the campus.”
The Delhi University will also be reopened soon. It is to be noted that just like JNU, Delhi University will also be opened in a phased manner due to the COVID situation. It is being said that the final or third-year students will be given preference when it comes to offline classes.
Dean of Social Welfare (DU) Rajeev Gupta said, “We are currently working on the modalities after holding a meeting with principals and heads of departments. Hopefully from next week, we will be able to reopen the campus in a phased manner. Third-year students will get first preference.” He further said, “First preference for offline classes will be given to third-year students. It will include students from science streams and other courses where practical work is involved and laboratories are required. It can include courses like psychology, mathematics, linguistics and so on. Preference will be given to courses which require hands-on experience.”