JNU Reopens For Ph.D Students From September 6; Check SOPs Issued By University

JNU reopening update: Following the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s recent order of reopening of educational institutes with 50% seating capacity, JNU will begin the offline classes for final year Ph.D. students. To be noted that DDMA issued detailed guidelines for the reopening of educational institutes in National Capital Delhi. The Jawaharlal Nehru University is reopening its campus in a phased manner. In a recent development, University has invited Ph.D students studying in final year to join classes from Monday, September 6, 2021.

JNU informed about this through an official notice. The classes are being started for those Ph.D. students who have to submit their thesis on or before December 31, 2021. The official notice reads, “All Final Year Ph.D. Research Scholars, including 9B students (both hostellers and day-scholars) who are required to submit their Ph.D. theses on/before 31.12.2021, are allowed to enter into the campus. All PwD(Persons with Disabilities) students of the Ph.D. program are allowed to enter into the campus.”

JNU reopens on September 6, 2021: Check SOPs here

Online mode of education will be continued.

JNU has not given permission to reopen the School and Centre level libraries. However, they may reopen after the University assesses the COVID-19 situation.

Once they arrive at the campus, each and every student will have to submit the Self-Declaration Form and adhere to the strict compliance of SOPs.

Notice reads, “Upon arrival on the campus, every student will produce a COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours”.

Anyone living in the containment zone will not be allowed to enter the JNU campus.

Any student suffering from any critical illness will not be allowed to come to the University campus and should continue with online learning.

DU to reopen soon

The Delhi University will also be reopened soon. It is to be noted that just like JNU, Delhi University will also be opened in a phased manner due to the COVID situation. It is being said that the final or third-year students will be given preference when it comes to offline classes.