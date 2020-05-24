JNU To Hold Online Poetry Recitation Event To Honour Corona Warriors

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in India, thousands of doctors and other healthcare workers have been on the frontlines as a warrior to defeat the disease. Such Corona warriors are working day and night tirelessly to ensure that people are safe and secure during the lockdown period. Now, to honour these corona warriors, Jawaharlal Nehru University is going to organise an online All India Mushaira (poetry recitation) on May 26 at 5:20 PM.

In his video message to Republic, JNU VC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said: "During the last several months, thousands of Corona warriors have been struggling and serving the nation selflessly. Therefore in JNU, we thought we should arrange a national level poetry recitation in homage to our corona warriors. Without struggle, mankind can't shine. These corona warriors are our lights of hope."

Participation from other varsities expected

Many voices from different universities like Jamia Millia Islamia, IGNOU, Delhi University and other institutions from across the country will be taking part in this poetry recitation event of JNU. Although the lockdown is still in place, JNU has been actively organising many online events and webinars like leadership lessons through Ramayana, lessons from Bhagavad Gita, on dispelling the harmful Aryan migration myth and others.

"We have seen many organisations coming forward and felicitating Corona warriors but for the first time, primer institute like JNU is organising poetry recitation in honour of warriors working selflessly," Kumar said.

COVID lockdown

The nationwide coronavirus lockdown kicked in on March 24 and has since been extended thrice to arrest the surge in COVID-19 infections. The lockdown is due to end on May 31, although in the fourth phase, restrictions have been significantly eased. In such times, various literary groups and institutions have held online seminars and engaged with the audience through social media networks.

