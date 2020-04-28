JNU To Teach Lessons From Ramayana To Help Students Build Leadership Skills Amid COVID-19

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will teach lessons from the holy scripture Ramayana in the varsity. The move aims to impart leadership lessons to the students here.

The lessons from the Ramayana will be given online using Zoon on May 2 and May 3. The two-hour session aims to help students chisel their leadership skills.

In the lecture, incepts from Ramayana will be narrated to help students build their leadership skills. Students interested to take the class can register themselves with the university.

Speaking on the issue JNU vice-chancellor, M.Jagadish Kumar evoking Mahatama Gandhi told Republic TV that the father of the nation believed that Lord Ram's life is full of examples which could help man to battle difficult times.

"Mahatma Gandhi himself said that there is no one greater than Rama. He is timeless. Mahatma Gandhi emphasized how Rama taught us to uphold truth, justice and equality even under adverse times. There is a great deal of things that can be learned from lord Ram's lives. Particularly in the challenging times of coronavirus," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, ABVP president JNU told Republic TV that no one from the university has opposed the idea of teaching lessons from Ramayana so far.

"It is a great step taken by the varsity. We have all seen how the broadcasting of Ramayana on DD was loved by the entire nation. Ramayana depicts the great values of our country and will help inculcate the same in our youth," he said.

This development comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. India is under a lockdown ever since March 25 and will continue to function in a similar fashion till May 3.

Amid strict restrictions, all schools and colleges have been shut until further notice by the Central government. This step has been taken to break the chain of Coronavirus.

The number of positive cases in India are inching towards the 30,000 mark. So far over 900 deaths have been reported from across the nation.

Coronavirus which was born in China's Wuhan has crippled the entire world with maximum countries across the globe are under lockdown and working in solidarity to combat the novel virus.

