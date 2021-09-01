JNUEE 2021 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Check Important Dates Here

JNUEE application correction window: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday, August 31 concluded the registration process for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021. The JNUEE registration form was closed at 5 pm. Those candidates who registered themselves and want to change the details they mentioned can do it now. The application correction window has been started on September 1, 2021 and JNU application correction window will close on September 3, 2021.

The application window that has been opened is for the JNUEE 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held from 20 to 23 September 2021. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode by National Testing Agency. Candidates will get hall tickets almost 2 week before the exam starts.

JNUEEE 2021: Important Dates

How to apply for correction

Candidates should visit the website https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on the link which reads JNUEEE-2021 correction window

Fill in Application number and password

Once logged in, candidates will get an option to change details in application form

Do the changes and click on confirm option

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. Both the shifts will be for three hours. The medium of instruction will be English and there will be no negative marking. The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates who registered themselves are advised to view the information brochure which is available on the website. The brochure has details like syllabus, admission procedure, and examination centres..