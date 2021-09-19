JNUEE 2021 Exam To Be Held From September 20; Check Instructions, COVID Guidelines

JNUEE 2021 Exam: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the JNU entrance exam. The exam will be conducted between September 20 and September 23, 2021. Candidates who want to take admission in various UG, PG M.Phil, and PhD courses in JNU and have registered themselves will be allowed to take exams. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in more than 115 exam centres throughout India. Candidates will be taking exams in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and others. The details such as exam timings and venue have been mentioned on the hall tickets. Candidates are advised to read the same very carefully before reaching the exam centre. The COVID-19 guidelines have also been mentioned below.

JNUEE 2021: Important Dates

The application process was started on July 27, 2021

The application process was closed on August 27, 2021

JNUEE 2021: Exam instructions & COVID-19 guidelines

As mentioned in the hall tickets, candidates will have to reach the examination venue allotted to them at least two hours before exam time

The major relief is that no negative marking will be there in the examination

Along with the admit card, candidates will have to carry their ID proof

Candidates should note that they have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing

Candidates will only be allowed to carry a transparent water bottle and hand sanitiser to the examination hall

JNUEE 2021: Admit Card

The admit card for JNUEE 2021 has already been released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who registered themselves for the exam and will be taking the exam on Monday and have not downloaded their results yet can follow these steps. Admit cards will have details of all the sessions. The first session is scheduled to begin at 9.30 am and will continue till 12.30 pm. The afternoon shift will start from 2.30 pm and will continue till 5.30 pm.

The official notice reads, "Admission to JNU is based on the performance of candidates in the All India Level Entrance Examination, which is known as the awaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE). The final selection is based upon the performance of candidates in the CBT for all programmes of study (except Ph.D.). For Selection in Ph.D. through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, candidates are called for viva voce and final merit list is made with 70% weightage to CBT score and 30% weightage to Viva".

