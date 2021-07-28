JNUEE 2021: NTA Begins Application Process For JNU Admissions, Entrance Test In September

Quick links:
JNUEE 2021: National Testing Agency on July 27 announced the schedule for conducting JNUEE 2021. Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination will be conducted for admission to various courses that will be offered by JNU. These courses will be offered at the university for the academic year 2021-22. These courses will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode between September 20 and September 23. NTA released an official notification. The official notification can be accessed by clicking here.
Official notification reads, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE – 2021) for admission to various courses offered at Jawaharlal Nehru University for the academic year 2021-22 in CBT Mode"
Official notification reads, “Candidates who desire to appear in JNUEE-2021 may read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in , www.nta.ac.in and the Prospectus available at University website www.jnu.ac.in carefully for eligibility, scheme/duration/timings/medium/fee of examination, syllabus, intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure etc. before applying.”