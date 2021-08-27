JNUEE 2021: NTA Extends Deadline To Register For JNU Entrance Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to register for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021. The JNUEE 2021 registration window was earlier scheduled to close on August 27. NTA on Thursday announced to extend the deadline up to August 31, 2021. Aspirants who wish to take admissions in JNU should visit the official website- https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/.

The online registration window had opened on July 27, 2021. The registration window will close at 5 pm on August 31. The last date to pay the registration fee has also been extended. Candidates can pay the fees till 11:50 pm on August 31. Applicants who wish to make corrections in the JNUEE 2021 registration form will be able to do it between September 1 and 3.

How to register for JNUEE 2021

Visit the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on JNUEE 2021 online registration link

Register yourself by providing the required information

After you have registered for the exam click on login

Login using the generated registration ID and password

Fill in the application form

Pay the application fee and submit your form

JNU Entrance Exam 2021

National Testing Agency will conduct the JNU entrance exam 2021 will be held on September 20, 21, 22 and 23. The exam will be held in an online computer-based test mode. The duration of exam will be 180 minutes (3 hours). Candidates are advised to visit the official website and information bulletin to know full details on JNU entrance exam.