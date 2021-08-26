JNUEE 2021: Registration Process To End Tomorrow; Here's List Of Important Dates

Quick links:
IMAGE: JNU
JNUEE 2021: The National Testing Agency is all set to close down the registration process for JNUEE 2021. The NTA JNUEE registration process will end on August 27, 2021. Candidates who are interested and still have not applied for JNU admissions can do that by August 27. The candidates will have to go through the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination in order to be eligible for selection. The application process has to be completed on jnuexams.nta.ac.in. To be noted that the registration process was started on July 27, 2021.
Applicants are hereby informed that they can opt for a maximum of three fields of study of their choice for the same level of Programme for appearing in the Entrance Examination. Single application form must indicate order of preference of fields of study for admission. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website by following the simple steps mentioned below. The direct link for the same has also been attached.
Official notification reads, “Candidates who desire to appear in JNUEE-2021 may read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in , www.nta.ac.in and the Prospectus available at University website www.jnu.ac.in carefully for eligibility, scheme/duration/timings/medium/fee of examination, syllabus, intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure etc. before applying.”