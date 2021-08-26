JNUEE 2021: Registration Process To End Tomorrow; Here's List Of Important Dates

JNUEE 2021: The National Testing Agency is all set to close down the registration process for JNUEE 2021. The NTA JNUEE registration process will end on August 27, 2021. Candidates who are interested and still have not applied for JNU admissions can do that by August 27. The candidates will have to go through the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination in order to be eligible for selection. The application process has to be completed on jnuexams.nta.ac.in. To be noted that the registration process was started on July 27, 2021.

Applicants are hereby informed that they can opt for a maximum of three fields of study of their choice for the same level of Programme for appearing in the Entrance Examination. Single application form must indicate order of preference of fields of study for admission. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website by following the simple steps mentioned below. The direct link for the same has also been attached.

JNUEE 2021: Steps to apply

Candidates should visit the official website of NTA JNU on jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on link which reads JNUEE 2021

Candidates will have to enter the login details or register themselves and fill in the application form

Candidates will have to pay the application fee and click on submit

Post completing the process, candidates will have to submit the application form

The candidates are further advised to download the confirmation page

Candidates should also keep a hard copy with themselves for future reference

JNU Entrance Exam: Important Dates

Online registration and submission of the application form was started on 27th July 2021

Online registration and submission of the application form will end on 27th August 2021 (5 pm)

Last date of successful fee transaction- 27th August 2021 (up to 11.50 pm)

Dates of examination 20, 21, 22, 23 September 2021

Duration of examination will be 180 minutes (03:00 hours)

NTA JNUEE: Examination Details

Mode of Examination will be LAN Based CBT (Computer Based Test)

Pattern of Examination-Multiple Choice Questions

Medium of Paper will only be English (other than language Courses)