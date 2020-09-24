JNU Admit Card 2020 Released; Check How To Download Hall Ticket

The National Testing Agency has recently released the NTA JNU Admit Card 2020 for JNUEE 2020 on its official website. Interested students can visit www.jnuexams.nta.nic.in to download JNUEE Admit Card. Candidates need to bring their NTA JNU Admit Card 2020 at the exam centre along with photo ID and passport-sized photographs to attach with the attendance sheet. If they fail to do so for JNUEE 2020, authorities won't allow students to appear for the exam. Here are further details about the NTA JNU Admit Card 2020 that you must check out right away. Read on:

NTA JNU Admit Card 2020 released for download

The National Testing Agency has released the NTA JNU Admit Card 2020 for JNUEE 2020 on September 24, 2020, Thursday. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website for JNUEE Admit Card download at www.jnuexams.nta.nic.in. Additionally, the conducting body has released the JNUEE 2020 exam dates, which will take place from October 5 to October 8, at different centres. For further details about the NTA JNU Admit Card 2020 and exam, students can check the official website.

Students who had earlier registered for the JNUEE 2020 can check the site for JNUEE Admit Card download. Here is a detailed, step by step method for JNUEE Admit Card download. Check steps for the same below:

JNUEE 2020: Steps for JNUEE Admit Card download

Here is how students can download the JNU admit card 2020 from the official website for JNUEE exam:

Candidates need to visit the official website for NTA JNU Admit Card 2020 at www.jnuexams.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, they need to click on the link for JNUEE Admit Card download.

A new window will appear on the device’s screen, where students need to enter their credentials for NTA JNU Admit Card 2020.

After logging in, JNUEE 2020 admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates can go for JNUEE Admit Card download and take a print out for future reference

