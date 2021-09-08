JNUEE Admit Cards 2021 To Release Today; Check Steps To Download Here

JNUEE admit cards 2021: The National Testing Agency is all set to release the hall tickets for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination also known as JNUEE. Candidates who registered themselves for sitting for JNUEE 2021 will be able to download the hall tickets once they are released. To be noted that it will be uploaded on the official website of NTA at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. This year, the JNUEE 2021 is scheduled to be held in the second last and last week of September 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21, 22 and 23. the JNUEE is scheduled to be held in two sessions. The first session will begin at 9.30 am and will continue till 12.30 pm. The afternoon shift will start from 2.30 pm and will continue till 5.30 pm.

The official notice reads, "Admission to JNU is based on the performance of candidates in the All India Level Entrance Examination, which is known as the awaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE). The final selection is based upon the performance of candidates in the CBT for all programmes of study (except Ph.D.). For Selection in Ph.D. through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, candidates are called for viva voce and final merit list is made with 70% weightage to CBT score and 30% weightage to Viva".

JNUEE admit card 2021: Steps to download