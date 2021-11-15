JNUEE Result 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University Opens Link For Updating Qualifying Degree

JNUEE Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to release the results for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021. The University has released an important official notification for candidates who appeared in the examination conducted from 20 to 23 September 2021. All the information can be checked by the candidates by visiting the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The university released the provisional answer key on 11 October 2021, and the final answer key is likely to be released in some time, which would be entirely based on the objections raised by the candidates.

JNUEE Result 2021: Official Notice

According to an official notice issued by JNUEE, "In order to allow update of marks in the qualifying degree/exam candidates are given one time opportunity by logging in to their account using the Application No. & DoB on http://jnuee.jnu.ac.in for updating the records. This window for update shall remain open from 15th, 16th & 17th November 2021(11.50 P.M). In case information is not provided or incorrect information is given, the responsibility for the same rests with the candidate," the notice read.

JNUEE Result 2021: Here's how to upload marks

STEP 1: To upload the mark sheet, candidates must visit the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination - jnuee.jnu.ac.in .

. STEP 2: Now, go to the " Important Links " section available on the official website.

" section available on the official website. STEP 3: Then enter your application number, DOB, and captcha code to log in.

STEP 4: Alternatively, click on the following direct link - Marks Update ( JNUEE 2021 ).

( ). STEP 5: Fill in the required details, upload mark sheets, and click on the " Submit " tab.

" tab. STEP 6: It is recommended to take a printout for the future.

Image: PTI/Representative Image