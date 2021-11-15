JNUEE Result 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University Opens Link For Updating Qualifying Degree

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative Image
JNUEE Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to release the results for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021. The University has released an important official notification for candidates who appeared in the examination conducted from 20 to 23 September 2021. All the information can be checked by the candidates by visiting the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The university released the provisional answer key on 11 October 2021, and the final answer key is likely to be released in some time, which would be entirely based on the objections raised by the candidates.
According to an official notice issued by JNUEE, "In order to allow update of marks in the qualifying degree/exam candidates are given one time opportunity by logging in to their account using the Application No. & DoB on http://jnuee.jnu.ac.in for updating the records. This window for update shall remain open from 15th, 16th & 17th November 2021(11.50 P.M). In case information is not provided or incorrect information is given, the responsibility for the same rests with the candidate," the notice read.