JNUEE Result For MA, MSc, MCA Courses Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

JNUEE Result 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination result has been released on Friday, November 26, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam for M.A., M.Sc. and M.C.A courses can check the result now. The JNU PG Results have been uploaded on the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in and candidates waiting to see results can follow the steps mentioned below to download the same.

“M.A./M.Sc./M.C.A. Results are available now. Enter your Application number and Date of birth to check your status,” the JNU result website said.

The JNUEE for the PG exams were conducted n CBT mode between September 20 and September 23, 2021. Last month, the University released preliminary answer keys and candidates were given an option of raising objections. Candidates were told to raise objections till October 12, 2021. In order to check the results quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download the results.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared,” NTA in its provisional key release notification mentioned.

JNUEE Result 2021: Here's how to check PG courses results

Candidates must visit the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination – jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'PG Entrance Exam Result 2021.'

Candidates will then have to enter the required login credentials like application number and Date of Birth and then click on login.

The JNU PG Results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download it and take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to check JNUEE PG result: jnuee.jnu.ac.in/MAMSCMCAResults2021/Default.aspx

Candidates should know that those who secure merit in this exam will become eligible for admissions to various PG courses offered by the University. JNUEE Result 2021 has already been declared for PhD entrance exam. Candidates are now eligible to appear in the Viva Voce round that will be held at a later date.