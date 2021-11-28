JNUEE Results 2021: JNU UG, Advanced Diploma Results Released; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: PTI
JNUEE Result 2021: The results for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) have been released for various courses on the official website of the university. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now check their JNU UG and Advanced Diploma results by visiting the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The JNUEE results are for BA and BSc undergraduate courses, whereas the Advanced Diploma results are for the Mass Media course. The UG results are only for List 1 as of now, for both the courses and it is expected that another list will be out soon. However, an official confirmation is awaited.
To check the results, candidates would need to enter their credentials, such as their application number and date of birth. The examination was held from September 20 to 23, 2018 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). To check the result candidates can also use the direct link given here - JNU BA Result | JNU BSc Result | Advanced Diploma Result 2021