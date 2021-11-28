JNUEE Results 2021: JNU UG, Advanced Diploma Results Released; Here's Direct Link

JNUEE Result 2021: The results for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) have been released for various courses on the official website of the university. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now check their JNU UG and Advanced Diploma results by visiting the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The JNUEE results are for BA and BSc undergraduate courses, whereas the Advanced Diploma results are for the Mass Media course. The UG results are only for List 1 as of now, for both the courses and it is expected that another list will be out soon. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

JNU Result 2921: Direct Link

To check the results, candidates would need to enter their credentials, such as their application number and date of birth. The examination was held from September 20 to 23, 2018 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). To check the result candidates can also use the direct link given here - JNU BA Result | JNU BSc Result | Advanced Diploma Result 2021

JNUEE UG Advanced Diploma Results: Here's how to Check JNUEE Results 2021

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination – jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on either of the links that read, "Advanced Diploma Results 2021," "BSc Results 2021," or "BA Results 2021."

Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can check JNUEE Results 2021 for BA, BSc, and Advanced Diploma in Mass Media by clicking on the direct links provided here.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth and then click on "Login."

Step 5: Your JNUEE 2021 Results for the chosen course will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the same for future references.

Image: PTI