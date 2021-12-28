JNU's Circular On Counselling Sexual Harassment Victims Causes Outrage; Students Protest

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is yet again surrounded by a row of controversy over its recent circular stating about a counselling session on sexual harassment. The outrageous circular, which has been uploaded by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on the varsity's official website, states that "girls are supposed to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends" and further, counselling session will be organised for addressing such issues concerning sexual harassment.

Under the subhead of 'Why is the counselling session required', the circular aims to make students aware of what sexual harassment consists. It also said that the students who were counselled during the orientation programme and on the inception of each year now need to refresh their knowledge about the same from time to time.

However, the circular has drawn the ire of several student bodies and teacher body outfits who have reeked it of victim shaming. Flagging objections with the circular, students and teachers have claimed the language of trivialising the issues concerning sexual harassment and further reducing it to a 'banter'.

Meanwhile, another controversial point that came under the subhead of 'Why is the counselling session required?' states that boys generally cross the thin line between friendship bantering and sexual harassment. Opposing the same, JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh called it a 'victim-shaming' remark and said that the ICC has made 'blatant victim-blaming' comment and conducted itself in a way to moral police the survivor.

"Such a remark creates a space where harassment in such lines will become rampant and will lead to becoming an unsafe space for women", she added.

Apart from that, the University students were also seen taking to the streets protesting against the university's statement demanding its revocation.

JNU issues circular over counselling session for sexual harassment

Meanwhile, the outrageous circular issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) states that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of sexual harassment and that the counselling sessions will aim to reduce such cases in the university.

"A number of cases have been dealt with successfully in his academic year. In addition to its usual course, ICC, JNU, would like to introduce a counselling session on a monthly basis for all aspiring students who want to know dos and don'ts in regard to sexual harassment", it read.

Furthermore, it states that the students will get to know what the idea of sexual harassment is and its repercussions in the future. Also, the varsity claims to reduce the number of sexual harassment cases through these sessions as it will dissipate any confusion and any questions related to such incidents. ICC has also said that it will organise more events on a monthly basis after getting 20 forms for registration.

Image: Republic World